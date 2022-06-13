Exclusive
We are on a mission to revolutionise private market investments: Kit Toh of Moonfare

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 June 2022

Moonfare is eyeing a greater share of Asia-Pacific clients after its digitally-savvy approach to private equity helped boost its global AUM to US$1.8 billion as of May 2022 — from more than 3,000 individual investors and over 50 partners globally. The Berlin-based digital PE platform claims that its digital offerings for B2B and B2C businesses “have revolutionised private market investments”….

