The HSBC Private Banking regional head of wealth planning and advisory for Asia has resigned, Asian Private Banker has learned. According to multiple sources, Cynthia Lee has already left the bank. Asian Private Banker has been unable to determine her next move. HSBC has not responded to a request for comment. It is unclear whether a replacement for Lee’s position…
HSBC PB head of Asia wealth planning and advisory resigns
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 14 June 2022
