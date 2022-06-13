Exclusive
Asia’s family offices and U/HNWIs turn to ETFs as volatility grips markets

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 13 June 2022
Photo by Jr Korpa on Unsplash

HNWIs and family offices in Asia-Pacific are increasingly allocating assets to passive strategies — such as ETFs — to reduce costs and better manage downside risks in volatile markets, according to senior industry figures. Rising demand for lower-fee vehicles, such as ETFs, comes as global equity and bond markets have endured a tough start to 2022 on the back of…

