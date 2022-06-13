Exclusive
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 13 June 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s head of multi-family offices and intermediaries for Asia, EMEA and Latin America is leaving the private bank, Asia Private Banker has learned. Hong Kong-based Hannes Hofmann took on the role in 2019 and was responsible for the platform and product buildout, hiring and launch of the multi-family offices and intermediaries unit, according to his LinkedIn profile. He…

