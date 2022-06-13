J.P. Morgan Private Bank’s head of multi-family offices and intermediaries for Asia, EMEA and Latin America is leaving the private bank, Asia Private Banker has learned. Hong Kong-based Hannes Hofmann took on the role in 2019 and was responsible for the platform and product buildout, hiring and launch of the multi-family offices and intermediaries unit, according to his LinkedIn profile. He…
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 13 June 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Deutsche Bank WM Southeast Asia investment team head departs
6 June 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank loses equity specialist
25 May 2022
DBS’s head of private banking for Greater China departs
10 May 2022
Exclusive
Senior RM for Thai market departs Morgan Stanley PWMA for family reasons
14 March 2022
Exclusive
Singapore multi-family office snaps up Crédit Agricole private banker
18 February 2022
Pictet WM hires Greater China market group head from J.P. Morgan PB
16 February 2022
Exclusive
Singapore firm to join multi-family office club
9 February 2022
J.P. Morgan hires new head of Asia private banking operations from Bank of Singapore
13 January 2022
Exclusive
Indian multi-family office adds associate director in Delhi
7 January 2022
Bank of Singapore appoints UOB’s former head of EAM as MD
17 November 2021
Julius Baer appoints head of wealth planning and family office services for Singapore
1 November 2021
Bank of East Asia PB picks market head from Morgan Stanley
5 October 2021