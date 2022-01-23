A long/short way to play the decade-long green transition theme

This is a sponsored article from UBS Asset Management.

A green energy future is on the horizon for major economies as the use of renewable energy increases.

This energy transition will play out across geographies and sectors, which we believe represents one of the most compelling and durable investment opportunities over the next decade.

Energy themes span sectors and sub-sectors



Source: UBS O’Connor, Nov-2021

Companies affected by this transition will emerge as winners or losers, and investors who take a long/short approach to equity markets can find compelling investment opportunities.

But how can investors assess a company’s ability to transition?

“It’s crucial to be forward-looking to see how companies are evolving their businesses,” says Kevin Russell CIO at UBS O’Connor.

He explains that the data some investors use, to gauge emissions footprint for example, is backward looking. These metrics do not take into account their capex spending needs on new technologies that enable the green transition.

Kevin stresses that “to help the environment transition to battery storage, electrification, and renewables, we estimate that $1 trillion a year spend is needed and some companies will be able handle it while others will not”.

Copper industry – essential to a green future

The copper industry has traditionally not scored well on ESG screenings because of the mining sector’s carbon footprint: copper extraction and processing can be energy intensive and environmentally damaging.

But copper-intensive products and technologies are necessary to facilitate the global transition to a lower carbon footprint and are needed for both “electrification” and energy efficiency.

Through O’Connor’s proprietary scoring methodology, the team believes that copper’s positive contributions outweigh the negative environmental impact from extraction and processing.

Fossil fuel – another counterintuitive example of green investing

While the oil and gas industry will play a significant role in the global economy for years to come, the industry is on the wrong side of the decarbonisation theme.

As the cost of capital for conventional oil and gas projects increases, the industry will likely struggle to maintain production, particularly in the face of rapidly declining rates for unconventional reserves.

Despite these challenges, O’Connor believes that fossil fuels will remain important in various “difficult to decarbonise” industries. In addition, advances in decarbonising technologies, such as “carbon capture and sequestration” (CCS) hold some promise of revitalising certain industry players.

The industry will remain investible for years to come, presenting opportunities on both the long and short side, as the cyclical nature of oil prices creates compelling trading opportunities.

Additionally, investment opportunities may emerge as traditional energy companies reposition their businesses into more carbon friendly growth areas.

Utilities, once a “sleepy” sector; now a dynamic growth industry

Utilities contribute over 40% of energy-related CO2 emissions globally, while holding the key to decarbonising other sectors of the economy through electrification.

The precipitous decline in the cost of renewable generation has opened the door to large scale, commercial decarbonisation more quickly than many anticipated.

The decarbonisation of the power generation sector is an indispensable component of the energy transition. Utilities are entering into a long-term growth phase, as they transition their generation fleets away from fossil fuels and towards renewables. We can argue that the traditional valuation metrics may no longer apply and utilities should be valued through more of a “growth” lens.

In fact, many companies making the capital investment are commanding higher valuations with lower costs of capitals.

The UBS O’Connor Environmental Focus strategy, (launched June 2020), is a low net equity long/short strategy that focuses on companies contributing to the energy transition. It takes a top down/bottom-up approach and focuses on themes/sub themes that span sectors and geographies.

Speak to UBS Asset Management on our long/short environmental focused strategy.

This is a sponsored article from UBS Asset Management.

For professional/institutional investors only. This document and its contents have not been reviewed by, delivered to or registered with any regulatory or other relevant authority in any jurisdiction. This document is for informational purposes and should not be construed as an offer or invitation to the public, direct or indirect, to buy or sell securities. This document is intended for limited distribution and only to the extent permitted under applicable laws in any jurisdiction. No representations are made with respect to the eligibility of any recipients of this document to acquire interests in securities under the laws of any jurisdiction.

Using, copying, redistributing or republishing any part of this document without prior written permission from UBS Asset Management is prohibited. Any statements made regarding investment performance objectives, risk and/or return targets shall not constitute a representation or warranty that such objectives or expectations will be achieved or risks are fully disclosed. The information and opinions contained in this document is based upon information obtained from sources believed to be reliable and in good faith but no responsibility is accepted for any misrepresentation, errors or omissions. All such information and opinions are subject to change without notice. A number of comments in this document are based on current expectations and are considered “forward-looking statements”. Actual future results may prove to be different from expectations and any unforeseen risk or event may arise in the future. The opinions expressed are a reflection of UBS Asset Management’s judgment at the time this document is compiled and any obligation to update or alter forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise is disclaimed.

You are advised to exercise caution in relation to this document. The information in this document does not constitute advice and does not take into consideration your investment objectives, legal, financial or tax situation or particular needs in any other respect. Investors should be aware that past performance of investment is not necessarily indicative of future performance. Potential for profit is accompanied by possibility of loss. If you are in any doubt about any of the contents of this document, you should obtain independent professional advice.

Source for all data and charts (if not indicated otherwise): UBS Asset Management. © UBS 2022. The key symbol and UBS are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of UBS. All rights reserved.

This document has not been registered with the Monetary Authority of Singapore pursuant to the exemptions under Sections 304 and 305 of the SFA. Accordingly, this document may not be circulated or distributed, nor may the Securities be offered or sold, whether directly or indirectly, to any person in Singapore other than (i) to an institutional investor pursuant to Section 304 of the SFA, (ii) to a relevant person (as defined in Section 305(5) of the SFA) pursuant to Section 305(1), and in accordance with the conditions specified in Section 305 of the SFA, and where applicable, the conditions specified in Regulation 3 of the Securities and Futures (Classes of Investors) Regulations 2018 or (iii) otherwise pursuant to, and in accordance with the conditions of, any other applicable provision of the SFA.

This document and its contents have not been reviewed by any regulatory authority in Hong Kong. No person may issue any invitation, advertisement or other document relating to the Interests whether in Hong Kong or elsewhere, which is directed at, or the contents of which are likely to be accessed or read by, the public in Hong Kong (except if permitted to do so under the securities laws of Hong Kong) other than with respect to the Interests which are or are intended to be disposed of only to persons outside Hong Kong or only to “professional investors” within the meaning of the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) and the Securities and Futures (Professional Investor) Rules made thereunder.