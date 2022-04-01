1 April 2022 |
Sponsored

APB Thought Leaders: Embrace the rising rates era with high-yield floating rate bonds – M&G Investments

Text size


Pierre Chartres, investment director at M&G Investments, explains the advantages of high-yield floating-rate bonds, compared to their fixed-rate counterparts. Discover how their protective features can mitigate risks for investors.

Related Tags

Company

Related Content

  1. 17 March 2022
  2. 25 February 2022
  3. 23 April 2021