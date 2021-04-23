Sponsored

Asia: the next wave of the technology boom

Text size

This is a sponsored article from J.P. Morgan Asset Management

1. Source: MSCI, data as of 31 March 2021
2. Source: Bloomberg, data as of Jan 2021
3. Source: For illustrative purposes only based on current market conditions, subject to change from time to time. Not all investments are suitable for all investors. Exact allocation of portfolio depends on each individual’s circumstance and market conditions.
4. Source: J.P. Morgan Research and Gartner Research estimates, data as of end of Nov 2019
5. Source: Bloomberg, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, data as of Feb 3rd, 2021
6. Source: J.P. Morgan Asset Management, data as of end of Jan 2021
7. Source: Factset, J.P. Morgan Asset Management, data as of end of Feb 2021, MSCI technology index


Disclaimer

For Professional Investors and Financial Intermediaries only.

This advertisement or publication has not been reviewed by the Monetary Authority of Singapore and the Securities and Futures Commission in Hong Kong. Investments are not comparable or similar to deposits. Investment involves risk, value of investments may rise or fall including loss of any or all of the amount invested. Not all investment ideas are suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of current or future performance. Diversification does not guarantee positive returns or eliminate risk of loss. Investors should make their own evaluation or seek independent advice before investing. The opinions and views expressed here are as of the date of this publication, which are subject to change and are not be taken as or constructed as research or investment advice. Issued in Singapore by JPMorgan Asset Management (Singapore) Limited (Co. Reg. No. 197601586K) and in Hong Kong by JPMorgan Funds (Asia) Limited. All rights reserved.

This is a sponsored article from J.P. Morgan Asset Management

Related Tags

Company

Related Articles

  1. 19 April 2021
  2. 19 January 2021
  3. 26 July 2020