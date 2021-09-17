APB Thought Leaders: Empowering the digital era of wealth management through the power of data – Canopy

How can private banks harness data to empower client relationships and reinvent service models? Canopy founder and CEO Tanmai Sharma — named Asian Private Banker‘s Tech Changemaker of the Year for 2020 — discusses the power of data in wealth management.
Related Tags
People
Company
Call for Submissions: Asset Management Awards for Excellence
Asian Private Banker is calling on submissions to third-party providers of asset management products and services to the private wealth management industry in the Asia Pacific region.
View this year’s categories & submission guidelines