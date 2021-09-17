17 September 2021 |

APB Thought Leaders: Empowering the digital era of wealth management through the power of data – Canopy

Text size

How can private banks harness data to empower client relationships and reinvent service models? Canopy founder and CEO Tanmai Sharma — named Asian Private Banker‘s Tech Changemaker of the Year for 2020 — discusses the power of data in wealth management.

Related Tags

People

Company

Call for Submissions: Asset Management Awards for Excellence

Asian Private Banker is calling on submissions to third-party providers of asset management products and services to the private wealth management industry in the Asia Pacific region.

View this year’s categories & submission guidelines

Related Content

  1. 16 August 2021
  2. 24 May 2021
  3. 20 October 2020