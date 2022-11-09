Climate change is at the forefront of investors’ thoughts when considering new investment opportunities, a new survey has found. More than half – 53% – of the 849 respondents to the second annual ESG Survey 2022 from Deutsche Bank Private Bank’s Chief Investment Office regard it as the most important ESG principle when allocating their assets. Additionally, 78% believe it is already having a severe…
Climate change is top ESG concern for investors in 2022: Deutsche Bank survey
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 9 November 2022
