RBC Wealth Management (RBC WM) has appointed a new chief operating officer for Asia. Kamran (Kam) Azim moved to Singapore to take on the new role on November 1. Reporting to Terence Chow, CEO of RBC WM Asia, he will also be deputy CEO for the RBC Singapore branch. Azim will have regional responsibility for developing and implementing strategic growth…
RBC WM appoints new COO for Asia
By Carly Lau, reporter | 9 November 2022
