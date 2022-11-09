Exclusive
Text size

Credit Suisse gives expanded roles to key executives in APAC

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 9 November 2022
Benjamin Cavalli, Credit Suisse

Credit Suisse has announced a new organisational structure for its wealth management unit in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. The Swiss private bank, which managed US$239 billion in the region at the end of 2021, has expanded the roles of some of its key executives based in Singapore, Hong Kong, and India. The…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News