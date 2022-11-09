Exclusive
Text size

UBP appoints former HSBC banker as North Asia head in leadership reshuffle

By Carly Lau, reporter | 9 November 2022

UBP has made leadership changes in Hong Kong and Singapore, including the appointment of a former HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) executive as its North Asia head, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker.  After 12 years with UBP, Ranjit Khanna, head of South Asia and Singapore branch chief executive, will step down from the role….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News