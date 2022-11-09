UBP has made leadership changes in Hong Kong and Singapore, including the appointment of a former HSBC Global Private Banking (HSBC GPB) executive as its North Asia head, according to an internal memo seen by Asian Private Banker. After 12 years with UBP, Ranjit Khanna, head of South Asia and Singapore branch chief executive, will step down from the role….
UBP appoints former HSBC banker as North Asia head in leadership reshuffle
By Carly Lau, reporter | 9 November 2022
