Capital Group announced the appointment of a head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe, a new role, on Tuesday. Scott Steele, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, will focus on building a fixed income distribution strategy and product development roadmap to better serve institutional and intermediary clients in Asia and Europe. He will report…
Capital Group names head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 8 November 2022
