Capital Group names head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 8 November 2022

Capital Group announced the appointment of a head of fixed income business development for Asia and Europe, a new role, on Tuesday. Scott Steele, who has more than 30 years of industry experience, will focus on building a fixed income distribution strategy and product development roadmap to better serve institutional and intermediary clients in Asia and Europe. He will report…

