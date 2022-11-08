Exclusive
How LGT plans to seize the opportunity in India

By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 November 2022

The rise of Indian families with a more global outlook has created a surge in demand for wealth management (WM) services in one of the world’s fastest growing economies. LGT is determined to seize the opportunity. “The wealthy Indian families are definitely globalising, especially at the top of the pyramid. The next generation is looking out to study abroad, and…

