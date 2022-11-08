Exclusive
€488B fund manager unveils plan to achieve net zero by 2050

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 8 November 2022
Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

BNP Paribas Asset Management, which has €488 billion in AUM, has outlined a roadmap for achieving net zero portfolio emissions by 2050. The European fund manager hopes to progressively align its portfolio investments with the goal of reaching net zero emissions, together with associated efforts across its stewardship activities and its operations. That would mean “transitioning our investments to net…

