Onshore Thailand veteran IC leaves Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 November 2022

A veteran investment consultant at Credit Suisse focusing on the Thai onshore market has left the Swiss lender, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker, as part of a broader consolidation of headcount in the region. Bangkok-based Thomas Wood has left the bank, the people said. He joined Credit Suisse in Thailand in 2019 after previously being an…

