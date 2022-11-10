“Don’t lose time and always stay involved.” That’s how Credit Suisse’s Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe advises women of all generations to think and act about investing. “I say this because you don’t want to suddenly inherit wealth in the midst of unfortunate circumstances, a divorce or a family member passing away, for example, and you suddenly feel quite lost because you don’t have…
CIO Weekly – Credit Suisse’s Nannette Hechler-Fayd’herbe has two tips for female investors
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 10 November 2022
