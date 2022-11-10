Text size

Julius Baer targets Indian expansion with five new recruits

By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 November 2022
Image by DARSHAK PANDYA from Pixabay

Julius Baer has strengthened its onshore India team with five new hires, the firm said on Thursday. Based in New Delhi, Akul Juneja will focus on growing the firm’s business in the city and expanding into new client segments across Northern India. He will report to Vrinda Mahadevia, Julius Baer India’s head of wealth management. Juneja has over 22 years…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News