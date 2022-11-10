Julius Baer has strengthened its onshore India team with five new hires, the firm said on Thursday. Based in New Delhi, Akul Juneja will focus on growing the firm’s business in the city and expanding into new client segments across Northern India. He will report to Vrinda Mahadevia, Julius Baer India’s head of wealth management. Juneja has over 22 years…
Julius Baer targets Indian expansion with five new recruits
By Carly Lau, reporter | 10 November 2022
