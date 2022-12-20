Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – A “passion” for sustainability is the secret to success for this impact investor

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 20 December 2022

In 2019, two BNP Paribas Wealth Management veterans co-founded GoImpact Capital Partners, an ESG and sustainability education firm.  In an interview with the Asian Private Banker, Clarence T’ao and Helene Li shared their insights on how education plays a key role in promoting impact investing. According to Li, building the talent pipeline is a key driver to pushing the impact…

