BlueOnion has built a portal that provides access to quantitative and qualitative benchmark data about ESG. By connecting the buy and the sell-side of investment products, it caters to investors and gatekeepers who consider sustainability critical to their investment decisions. Elsa Pau, founder and CEO, gave Asian Private Banker a demo of the portal, showing how it can help private…
Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – BlueOnion helps private bank clients deep-diving into ESG criteria
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 9 September 2022
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Former Maybank Private Malaysia head joins boutique private bank in Singapore
16 August 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – How this private bank weans clients off their home bias
10 August 2022
HSBC China to offer hedge fund investments to private bank clients
29 July 2022
Exclusive
How Asian private bank clients could triple their allocations to alternatives
8 July 2022
Exclusive
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
Clients barely feel pain from Russia exposure: Barclays Private Bank
23 March 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – Our quantitative approach shields clients from volatility: David Loo of Lombard Odier
11 March 2022
Exclusive
Our onshore India presence sets us apart in cross-border financing for South Asian clients: Deutsche Bank WM
2 March 2022
Exclusive
Private bank clients hunt for new sources of yield after Evergrande fiasco
25 February 2022
CMB private banking chief says lender must embrace one-bank model to lure clients
1 November 2021
Deep local knowledge gives us edge over foreign rivals: BDO PB’s Albert Yeo
28 October 2021
Exclusive
U/HNW clients need an “institutional investor mindset”: Lighthouse Canton
30 September 2021