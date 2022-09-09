Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – BlueOnion helps private bank clients deep-diving into ESG criteria

By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 9 September 2022

BlueOnion has built a portal that provides access to quantitative and qualitative benchmark data about ESG. By connecting the buy and the sell-side of investment products, it caters to investors and gatekeepers who consider sustainability critical to their investment decisions. Elsa Pau, founder and CEO, gave Asian Private Banker a demo of the portal, showing how it can help private…

