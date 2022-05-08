Exclusive
ESG 2.0 – Penalise execs that fail to hit ESG metrics: BNP Paribas AM’s Paul Milon

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 9 May 2022

As more and more companies integrate sustainability in their strategy and executive compensation, there are some risks to consider, cautioned Paul Milon from BNP Paribas Asset Management. In this interview, the Asia-Pacific head of stewardship sheds light onto some of the grey areas when it comes to linking executive pay to ESG goals. “We need to be careful ……

