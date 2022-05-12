The growing awareness surrounding ESG investing has made private clients of UBS Global Wealth Management in Asia more attuned to companies that are transitioning to sustainable models, or that are considered to be ESG change-makers. Speaking to reporters on 11 May, Mario Knoepfel said clients generally like ESG leaders, “and are also looking at who is destroying performance from a…
Not the best time for outperformance, but UBS is on track
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 12 May 2022
