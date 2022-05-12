This week: Deflating tech “superbubble” will inflict more pain: Nomura IWM; Stronger policy support will help China recover in 2H22: UBS GWM Deflating tech “superbubble” will inflict more pain: Nomura IWM A brutal sell-down in US technology stocks is a ‘red signal’ for investors, according to Nomura International Wealth Management (Nomura IWM), which believes that a ‘superbubble’ in the sector…
CIO Weekly – Brace for more pain as tech ‘superbubble’ deflates: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM
By Carly Lau, reporter | 12 May 2022
Share Article
Share Article
Related News
CIO Weekly – Yield curve inversion does not mean recession is coming: Sean Taylor of DWS
31 March 2022
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022
CIO Weekly – RMB a safe haven from Ukraine chaos: Stefanie Holtze-Jen of Deutsche Bank IPB
10 March 2022
Exclusive
CIO Weekly – Investors should not “jump the gun” on Chinese equities: Jack Siu of Credit Suisse
24 February 2022
Exclusive
DPM Corner – Nomura gives DPM an “alts” facelift: Gareth Nicholson
27 January 2022
CIO Weekly – High-tech manufacturing will be a growth engine for China: Patrick Ho of HSBC GPB
20 January 2022
With GDP growth on a downward trajectory, brace for volatility in Chinese asset classes: Deutsche Bank IPB
17 December 2021
CIO Weekly – Gaming, chips, and big tech are winners in the metaverse: Daryl Ho of DBS Private Bank
25 November 2021
CIO Weekly – ESG investors, beware of theme-washing: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM
4 November 2021
Asia HNWIs eye quality equities as they brace for Fed tapering: John Cappetta of Ninety One
23 September 2021
CIO Weekly: Now is a good time to add exposure to China tech — Ken Peng of Citi PB
12 August 2021
Exclusive
Nomura IWM names Gareth Nicholson CIO, DPM head
7 July 2021