CIO Weekly – Brace for more pain as tech ‘superbubble’ deflates: Gareth Nicholson of Nomura IWM

This week: Deflating tech “superbubble” will inflict more pain: Nomura IWM; Stronger policy support will help China recover in 2H22: UBS GWM Deflating tech “superbubble” will inflict more pain: Nomura IWM A brutal sell-down in US technology stocks is a ‘red signal’ for investors, according to Nomura International Wealth Management (Nomura IWM), which believes that a ‘superbubble’ in the sector…