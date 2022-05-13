Exclusive
“One third of group profit derived from Asia by 2026”: Reto Marx on ambition of VP Bank

By Carly Lau, reporter | 13 May 2022

VP Bank is aiming to reach a group profit of CHF 100 million by 2026, with one third of that derived from Asia. This is how Reto Marx, head of Hong Kong for VP Wealth Management, outlined the Liechtenstein pure-play’s ambition to “overachieve” to Asian Private Banker. “When we are looking at our strategy for 2026, we aspire for Asia…

