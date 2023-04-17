A return to centre stage for Global Macro investing

This is a sponsored video from M&G Investments.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Dave Fishwick, Head of Macro Investing at M&G Investments, explains the genesis of M&G Episode Macro strategy’s investment philosophy and why it’s still applicable today.

Challenging macro conditions in 2022 and into 2023 have highlighted the need for flexibility and responsiveness within asset allocation. The role of tactical allocation or global macro strategies are increasingly in demand from investors looking to complement strategic allocations to equities, bonds and private assets. M&G approach applies a dual lens of valuation and behavioural finance to markets in order to identify investment opportunities and manage risk.