CIO Insight is a fortnightly column from Asian Private Banker that features the latest views and commentaries from the top investment strategists and portfolio managers at the region’s leading private banks and assets managers that serve them. If you are interested in taking part, please email [email protected] In this edition: China’s real business will be back: Fidelity; turn neutral on…
CIO Insight – How should private bank clients play the China re-opening?
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 2 February 2023
