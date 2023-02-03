Text size

Standard Chartered PB makes senior appointments in Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, reporter | 3 February 2023

Standard Chartered Private Bank has announced several senior appointments for Hong Kong, as the UK lender continues its hiring spree after it confirmed the appointment of a new Greater China and North Asia head. Kin Chan has been named as market head, private banking, Hong Kong, Standard Chartered said on Friday. He reports to Peter Tung, regional head, private banking…

