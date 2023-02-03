Hugues Rialan is expecting returns from the fixed income portion of discretionary portfolio management (DPM) portfolios to be attractive again, and so is betting on investment grade bonds. He is also bullish on ASEAN and India, and is being very selective on equity picks. As interest in bonds continue to grow, the Asia CIO who also heads Pictet Wealth Management’s…
DPM Corner – Pictet WM’s Hugues Rialan whips up recipe for income
By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 3 February 2023
