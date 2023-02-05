Exclusive
Text size

Ex-Fidelity PM aims to make an impact with new water and waste fund

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 6 February 2023
Saurabh Sharma, JO Hambro Capital Management

In 2021, Regnan poached two fund managers from Fidelity to launch a new water and waste equity fund, a strategy that was not new to the duo, who had already championed a similar fund at their previous company. Fund manager Saurabh Sharma and senior fund manager Bertrand Lecourt joined Regnan, the impact investing arm of JO Hambro Capital Management, in…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News