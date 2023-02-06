Morgan Stanley Investment Management (Morgan Stanley IM) has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to take a full controlling stake in its mainland China joint venture. Subject to business registration and other procedures required by Chinese regulators, Morgan Stanley IM will increase its stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Funds from 49% to 100%. Gokul Laroia, CEO of…
Morgan Stanley gets nod to fully own China onshore mutual fund business
By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Morgan Stanley: Why the rally in China is not done yet
1 February 2023
J.P. Morgan AM makes big step in onshore China business
20 January 2023
Exclusive
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia hires four new Greater China RMs
16 January 2023
Schroders gets green light to establish China fund company
16 January 2023
Exclusive
Morgan Stanley: Why we’re bullish on China in 2023
6 January 2023
Fidelity becomes third foreign asset manager to run mutual funds in China
12 December 2022
Why Morgan Stanley expects a “steep climb” for offshore China equities
5 December 2022
Neuberger Berman receives green light to run mutual fund business in China
28 November 2022
BNP Paribas AM receives regulatory nod for WM JV in China
20 October 2022
China regulator urges US$4 trillion fund industry to go global and diversify
29 April 2022
Fidelity International names managing director to lead China mutual fund business
20 April 2022
Exclusive
The world according to Vincent Chui: Morgan Stanley PWM Asia’s head on Hong Kong, Common Prosperity and the onshore opportunity
16 March 2022