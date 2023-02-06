Text size

Morgan Stanley gets nod to fully own China onshore mutual fund business

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 February 2023

Morgan Stanley Investment Management (Morgan Stanley IM) has received approval from the China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) to take a full controlling stake in its mainland China joint venture. Subject to business registration and other procedures required by Chinese regulators, Morgan Stanley IM will increase its stake in Morgan Stanley Huaxin Funds from 49% to 100%. Gokul Laroia, CEO of…

