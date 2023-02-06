Exclusive
Text size

How digital PE firm Moonfare is capturing Asian wealth

By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 February 2023

Moonfare had an extraordinary 2022 when it came to expanding its Asia presence, despite volatility ripping through many major markets globally. The group’s next steps in the region include targeting markets including Australia. The Berlin-based digital start-up, which provides private equity services for the wealth industry, rode on surging demand for private investments in Asia. It also launched in Singapore,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News