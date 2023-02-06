Moonfare had an extraordinary 2022 when it came to expanding its Asia presence, despite volatility ripping through many major markets globally. The group’s next steps in the region include targeting markets including Australia. The Berlin-based digital start-up, which provides private equity services for the wealth industry, rode on surging demand for private investments in Asia. It also launched in Singapore,…
How digital PE firm Moonfare is capturing Asian wealth
By Carly Lau, reporter | 6 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
HSBC GPB launches digital DPM for clients in Asia
24 November 2022
Hong Kong Fintech Week: Wealth industry seeks to tap new digital innovations
31 October 2022
How BNP Paribas WM is capturing alpha in China’s beaten-up stock market
24 October 2022
Exclusive
Beyond Chinese high yield: How this US$400bn firm invests in Asian credit
24 October 2022
Moonfare to enter India in digital PE platform’s latest expansion
28 September 2022
Exclusive
“From manuscripts to precious stones”: Why this private bank is betting on digital tokenisation
16 September 2022
Reasonable valuations make compelling case for private market entry: US$600B firm
9 August 2022
Moonfare targets Middle East HNWIs with UAE launch
27 July 2022
Standard Chartered names new global head of digital business
20 July 2022
How Asian private bank clients could triple their allocations to alternatives
8 July 2022
We are on a mission to revolutionise private market investments: Kit Toh of Moonfare
13 June 2022
Exclusive
Fidelity taps rising private assets interest with Moonfare deal
24 May 2022