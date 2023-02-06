While conversations between private banks and their clients on wealth planning and family offices have become increasingly common over the last couple of years, EFG has warned that taking a cookie cutter approach to these solutions will not work. Based in Singapore, Rohit Ganguli, head of wealth planning Asia, at the Swiss boutique, works closely with a global team of…
Exclusive
No appetite for “cookie cutter” approach on family offices: EFG
By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 7 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
No cookie cutter solutions for family office and wealth planning: Credit Suisse
13 January 2023
Alts, real estate and crypto: How Asian family offices are hedging inflation
1 December 2022
What 60% drop? Family offices and HNWIs are still keen to dabble in crypto
24 October 2022
Hong Kong looks to Middle East family offices for VC investment
10 October 2022
Exclusive
China’s largest wealth manager on moving beyond seeking returns in its family office business
16 September 2022
Exclusive
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair
14 September 2022
Why Singapore is a “rising star” for China’s family offices
25 July 2022
Pandemic hones focus of family offices on alternatives: US$600B investment manager
6 July 2022
Exclusive
J.P. Morgan PB head of multi-family offices and intermediaries departs
13 June 2022
Singapore hits family offices with new tax incentive requirements
14 April 2022
Exclusive
Singapore boutique woos family offices with new crypto hedge fund
11 March 2022
VC investing in Asia is a sweet spot which family offices do not want to miss
2 March 2022