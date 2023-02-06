Exclusive
Text size

Ex BoS fund selector joins Temasek’s PE firm

By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 February 2023

A former Bank of Singapore fund selector has joined a Temasek Holdings-owned private equity house, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Tang Hsiao Ching has joined Azalea Asset Management as managing director, according to a personal LinkedIn post. Setup in 2015, Azalea Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seviora, and indirectly owned by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. The firm mainly invests…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News