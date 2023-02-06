A former Bank of Singapore fund selector has joined a Temasek Holdings-owned private equity house, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Tang Hsiao Ching has joined Azalea Asset Management as managing director, according to a personal LinkedIn post. Setup in 2015, Azalea Asset Management is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Seviora, and indirectly owned by Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited. The firm mainly invests…
Ex BoS fund selector joins Temasek’s PE firm
By Carly Lau, reporter | 7 February 2023
