Endowus to offer Bridgewater hedge funds after Amundi tie-up

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 7 February 2023

Digital wealth manager Endowus will partner with Amundi’s alternatives business to provide its HNW clients with access to strategies by US-based Bridgewater Associates, the world’s biggest hedge fund. The partnership, announced on Tuesday, will expand Endowus’s alternative investment offerings for accredited investors in Singapore and Hong Kong. The news marks the latest development in Endowus’s expansion of its product platform. Over…

