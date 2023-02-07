Text size

Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions launches infrastructure strategy in Asia

By Claire Liang, senior reporter | 7 February 2023
Brookfield Oaktree Wealth Solutions has launched its Brookfield Infrastructure Income (BII) strategy for investors in Asia-Pacific, offering wealth clients diversified exposure to private infrastructure equity and debt investments. The firm’s flagship infrastructure offering for private professional wealth has been seeded by Brookfield with more than US$1 billion of private investments. “Brookfield is a long-standing leader in the infrastructure space, and…

