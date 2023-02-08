Exclusive
Text size

LGT Private Bank makes two senior hires for Singapore and Thailand

By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 February 2023

LGT Private Bank has made two senior hires for its Thailand and Singapore franchises, Asian Private Banker has learnt. William Fok will join the bank as senior investment counsellor next week, based in Bangkok, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. LGT opened its Bangkok branch in 2018. Fok comes from HSBC Global Private Banking, where he spent…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News