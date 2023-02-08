LGT Private Bank has made two senior hires for its Thailand and Singapore franchises, Asian Private Banker has learnt. William Fok will join the bank as senior investment counsellor next week, based in Bangkok, people familiar with the matter told Asian Private Banker. LGT opened its Bangkok branch in 2018. Fok comes from HSBC Global Private Banking, where he spent…
LGT Private Bank makes two senior hires for Singapore and Thailand
By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Standard Chartered PB makes senior appointments in Hong Kong
3 February 2023
Indosuez WM makes senior hires for North Asia
1 February 2023
CIMB Private Bank Singapore hires head of private banking
23 November 2022
J. Safra Sarasin makes senior appointments for Southeast Asia
16 November 2022
J.P. Morgan Private Bank hires team head for single coverage in Southeast Asia
6 September 2022
Bank of Singapore bolsters wealth planning team with two senior hires
24 May 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Bank of Singapore loses two veteran private bankers
17 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires MEA team head from Citi Private Bank
16 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
UBS GWM hires senior private market sales from Bank of China
14 February 2022