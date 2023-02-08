Exclusive
UBS hires two NRI bankers from Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 8 February 2023

Two senior NRI bankers have joined UBS Global Wealth Management (GWM) from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Singapore, Gautam Anand joins UBS GWM as managing director, responsible for the NRI market. Anand comes from Credit Suisse, where he was head of the NRI team at the bank from 2013 to 2022. Before that, he held senior…

