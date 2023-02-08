Exclusive
Text size

Adani crisis stress tests India’s private banks

By William Pesek, contributing editor | 9 February 2023

If 2022 was the Indian economy’s moment to shine, 2023 is sizing up to be one of reality checks and stress tests for the nation’s banking system. Private bankers are on the front lines as the crisis hitting Adani Group raises broader questions about India Inc’s readiness for global prime time. At one point since January 24, the conglomerate founded…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News