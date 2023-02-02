Standard Chartered has confirmed the appointment of its Greater China and North Asia private banking head, after Asian Private Banker first reported the move in 2022. Based in Hong Kong, Peter Tung joined the UK bank as regional head, private banking for Greater China & North Asia (GCNA), in addition to being a member of the Hong Kong Management Committee….
Former DBS PB Greater China head joins StanChart
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 February 2023
