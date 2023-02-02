Text size

Former DBS PB Greater China head joins StanChart

By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 February 2023

Standard Chartered has confirmed the appointment of its Greater China and North Asia private banking head, after Asian Private Banker first reported the move in 2022. Based in Hong Kong, Peter Tung joined the UK bank as regional head, private banking for Greater China & North Asia (GCNA), in addition to being a member of the Hong Kong Management Committee….

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News