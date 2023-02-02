Exclusive
Text size

UBS hires market team head from Credit Suisse

By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 February 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a market team head focusing on the new economy sector from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Hong Kong, Ray Chun joined the Swiss bank in January, people familiar with the matter confirmed, focusing on the new economy sector. Chun will report to Marina Lui, head of wealth management,…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News