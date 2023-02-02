UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) has appointed a market team head focusing on the new economy sector from Credit Suisse, Asian Private Banker can reveal. Based in Hong Kong, Ray Chun joined the Swiss bank in January, people familiar with the matter confirmed, focusing on the new economy sector. Chun will report to Marina Lui, head of wealth management,…
UBS hires market team head from Credit Suisse
By Carly Lau, reporter | 2 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Deutsche Bank IPB hires South-east Asia head from Credit Suisse
30 January 2023
Credit Suisse onshore Thailand team leader resigns
18 January 2023
HSBC hires head of PB credit risk for Southeast Asia
21 December 2022
Credit Suisse makes changes to Singapore-based IC team
21 November 2022
Singapore market leader latest APAC WM departure from Credit Suisse
7 November 2022
Credit Suisse China market team director resigns
20 October 2022
Exclusive
UBS hires APAC intermediary co-head from Credit Suisse
10 October 2022
Julius Baer hires from Credit Suisse, UBS to bolster Southeast Asia team
15 September 2022
Citi Private Bank hires ex-DBS senior market head
20 May 2022
Bank of Singapore hires new team head for Taiwan market
29 April 2022
Bank of Singapore hires Greater China team head from Credit Suisse
29 March 2022
Pictet WM hires Greater China market group head from J.P. Morgan PB
16 February 2022