Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has bolstered its North Asia coverage with two senior hires in Hong Kong. Diana Hong has been named as executive director, team head for North Asia, responsible for covering the Greater China market. Hong has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She arrives from Taipei Fubon Bank, where she was…
Indosuez WM makes senior hires in Hong Kong
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 February 2023
