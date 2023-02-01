Text size

Indosuez WM makes senior hires in Hong Kong

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 February 2023

Indosuez Wealth Management (Indosuez WM) has bolstered its North Asia coverage with two senior hires in Hong Kong. Diana Hong has been named as executive director, team head for North Asia, responsible for covering the Greater China market. Hong has more than 30 years of experience in the wealth management industry. She arrives from Taipei Fubon Bank, where she was…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News