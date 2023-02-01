Text size

T. Rowe Price expands product suite with new strategies for Singapore investors

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 February 2023

T. Rowe Price, the US asset manager with US$1.34 trillion in AUM fund manager, said that three of its actively-managed funds have received the green light from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for retail distribution in the Southeast Asian city-state. Additionally, its T.Rowe Price SICAV – Global Impact Equity Fund has been recognised as the first ESG fund under…

