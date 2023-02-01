Chinese markets have roared back to life in 2023 as the country has eased COVID-19 restrictions, but Morgan Stanley and other big investors think there could be even more gains to come. The Wall Street bank holds an overweight position on MSCI China within its overall bullish stance on Asia and emerging market equities. However, Morgan Stanley believes that investors…
Morgan Stanley: Why the rally in China is not done yet
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 1 February 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
Exclusive
Morgan Stanley PWM Asia hires four new Greater China RMs
16 January 2023
China’s growth story stays despite short-term pain: Pictet, Morgan Stanley
10 January 2023
Morgan Stanley: Why we’re bullish on China in 2023
6 January 2023
Why Morgan Stanley expects a “steep climb” for offshore China equities
5 December 2022
Asia’s bear market about to lose its bite: Morgan Stanley
5 October 2022
China to target spring 2023 re-opening: Morgan Stanley
27 September 2022
Exclusive
Premium Pickers – We are selective on this “trendy” asset class: Morgan Stanley PWM
19 August 2022
Exclusive
As China property woes mount, U/HNWIs hunt for new sources of yield
4 August 2022
CIO Weekly – Too early to turn bullish on China: Alex Wolf of J.P. Morgan PB
24 March 2022
The world according to Vincent Chui: Morgan Stanley PWM Asia’s head on Hong Kong, Common Prosperity and the onshore opportunity
16 March 2022
Exclusive
Senior RM for Thai market departs Morgan Stanley PWMA for family reasons
14 March 2022
The world according to Vincent Chui: Morgan Stanley PWM Asia’s head on inflation, Omicron and how to hire RMs
14 March 2022