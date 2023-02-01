Exclusive
Morgan Stanley: Why the rally in China is not done yet

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 1 February 2023

Chinese markets have roared back to life in 2023 as the country has eased COVID-19 restrictions, but Morgan Stanley and other big investors think there could be even more gains to come. The Wall Street bank holds an overweight position on MSCI China within its overall bullish stance on Asia and emerging market equities. However, Morgan Stanley believes that investors…

