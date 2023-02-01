Text size

abrdn appoints head of Hong Kong wholesale distribution

By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 February 2023

UK-based asset manager abrdn, which has GBP464 billion in AUM, on Wednesday announced the appointment of a head of Hong Kong wholesale distribution. In the newly-created role, Tina Tong will be responsible for strengthening relationships with key intermediary distributors and delivering abrdn’s wholesale value proposition to clients in Hong Kong. She will report to David Hanzl, head of wholesale, Asia Pacific….

