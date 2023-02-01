UK-based asset manager abrdn, which has GBP464 billion in AUM, on Wednesday announced the appointment of a head of Hong Kong wholesale distribution. In the newly-created role, Tina Tong will be responsible for strengthening relationships with key intermediary distributors and delivering abrdn’s wholesale value proposition to clients in Hong Kong. She will report to David Hanzl, head of wholesale, Asia Pacific….
abrdn appoints head of Hong Kong wholesale distribution
By Carly Lau, reporter | 1 February 2023
