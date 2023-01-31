Exclusive
Text size

Chew Mun Yew: The jack of all trades behind UOB’s ambitious plan

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 31 January 2023
Chew Mun Yew, UOB

Chew Mun Yew may not be your typical private banker. But his diverse professional background is contributing to how he runs UOB’s private wealth business, which has ambitious plans to increase assets to SGD120 billion by 2026. Since joining UOB in December 2021, the head of private wealth has combined the private bank with priority banking, and structured the business…

