Text size

UBS defies volatility to record 4% GWM profit growth in 2022

By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 31 January 2023

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) attracted US$60 billion in net new fee-generating assets (NNFGA) globally for 2022 and US$23 billion in 4Q2022, including a strong performance in Asia-Pacific, as the Swiss private bank defied market volatility and weak investor sentiment. On a regional basis, UBS GWM soaked up US$14 billion of NNGFA for the year in Asia Pacific, according…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News