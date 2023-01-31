UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) attracted US$60 billion in net new fee-generating assets (NNFGA) globally for 2022 and US$23 billion in 4Q2022, including a strong performance in Asia-Pacific, as the Swiss private bank defied market volatility and weak investor sentiment. On a regional basis, UBS GWM soaked up US$14 billion of NNGFA for the year in Asia Pacific, according…
UBS defies volatility to record 4% GWM profit growth in 2022
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 31 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
StanChart’s 3Q2022 profit climbs despite drop in WM income
26 October 2022
UBS GWM sees disappointing 3Q2022 in Asia
25 October 2022
HSBC WPB enjoys decent 3Q2022 despite tough times for wealth business
25 October 2022
OCBC records higher wealth income in 2Q22 but AUM dips
3 August 2022
Steady growth for HSBC WPB net new assets despite tough 1H22
1 August 2022
UBS GWM’s 2Q22 profit before tax falls amid “uncertain times”
26 July 2022
UBS cuts China 2022 growth to 3% as pandemic curbs hit market confidence
24 May 2022
Standard Chartered 1Q22 profit beats estimates but WM income disappoints
28 April 2022
Adverse market conditions hurt UBS APAC WM and HSBC WPB 1Q22 results
26 April 2022
Exclusive
Asia market volatility boosts case for our DPM: UBS GWM’s Adrian Zuercher
30 March 2022
Exclusive
Noah says delisting pressure on ADRs presents “buying opportunities”, posts record revenue
15 March 2022
WM business profit jump a bright spot in StanChart FY21 results
17 February 2022