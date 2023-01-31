UBS defies volatility to record 4% GWM profit growth in 2022

UBS Global Wealth Management (UBS GWM) attracted US$60 billion in net new fee-generating assets (NNFGA) globally for 2022 and US$23 billion in 4Q2022, including a strong performance in Asia-Pacific, as the Swiss private bank defied market volatility and weak investor sentiment. On a regional basis, UBS GWM soaked up US$14 billion of NNGFA for the year in Asia Pacific, according…