Derrick Tan’s IAM opens Hong Kong office

By Carly Lau, reporter | 31 January 2023

WRISE Wealth Management (WRISE WM), the digital-savvy independent asset manager, on Tuesday announced that it would be launching in the Hong Kong market. From its new office in Causeway Bay, the firm will seek to use its wealth tech solution TREX to ease the complexities of wealth management for UHNWIs and family offices in Hong Kong. WRISE WM has appointed…

