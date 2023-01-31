WRISE Wealth Management (WRISE WM), the digital-savvy independent asset manager, on Tuesday announced that it would be launching in the Hong Kong market. From its new office in Causeway Bay, the firm will seek to use its wealth tech solution TREX to ease the complexities of wealth management for UHNWIs and family offices in Hong Kong. WRISE WM has appointed…
Derrick Tan’s IAM opens Hong Kong office
By Carly Lau, reporter | 31 January 2023
Share article
Share article
Related News
US$463B IAM opens office in Hong Kong and names head of sales
16 January 2023
WRISE’s aggressive hiring strategy to deepen client relationships: Derrick Tan
13 January 2023
Citi opens first global wealth centre in Hong Kong’s Kowloon
1 November 2022
Mikro Kapital opens Hong Kong office and names Asia CEO
17 October 2022
Hong Kong looks to Middle East family offices for VC investment
10 October 2022
Family Office Association Hong Kong appoints new chair
14 September 2022
Yachts and private jets: Derrick Tan’s new IAM wants to shake up WM
24 August 2022
Singapore IAM aims to give UHNWIs total control and transparency over their wealth
15 August 2022
Former Bank of Singapore Hong Kong CEO resurfaces at Singapore IAM
5 August 2022
Indosuez WM brings in four RMs for Hong Kong and Singapore
2 August 2022
Exclusive
HSBC GPB names new desk head for China and Hong Kong
8 June 2022
“Money doesn’t lie”: Raffles founder on Hong Kong’s future as a family office hub
28 March 2022