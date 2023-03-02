2023 will be driven by fundamentals and more attractive yields, after moving away from a year which saw a multiplicity of risks and lower yields for longer, according to Xavier Baraton, global CIO at HSBC Asset Management. In this video interview with Asian Private Banker, Baraton shared his thoughts on Asia credit, emerging markets equities, the China reopening, and…
CIO Insight – Xavier Baraton on why 2023 will be driven by fundamentals and yield
By Twinkle Sparta, senior reporter | 2 March 2023
