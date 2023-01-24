Exclusive
Text size

ESG 2.0 – Climate change impacts women more than men: abrdn’s Danielle Welsh-Rose

By Audrey Raj, senior consultant - South Asia editor | 25 January 2023

What is climate change’s disproportionate impact on women? And do female-led investment teams perform better during down markets? Danielle Welsh-Rose, ESG investment director, Asia-Pacific and head of sustainability institute at abrdn, answers these questions and more for Asian Private Banker. “Women experience greater impacts from climate change than men do. And [we] see this coming up in a number of…

To access this content, please click back to the home screen, then click “Menu” (bars in top left bars) and then “Login”.
To enquire for a free trial, please start here.
Need more help? Click here or email [email protected].

Related News