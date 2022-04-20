As it builds a wholly owned mutual fund business in China, Fidelity International has appointed a managing director for China to better capture the growing wealth in the country, according to a statement on Wednesday. Based in Shanghai, Helen Huang will provide overall leadership in investment management, distribution, operations, and other key functions. Huang was most recently CEO of Hwabao…
Fidelity International names managing director to lead China mutual fund business
By Twinkle Zhou, senior reporter | 20 April 2022
